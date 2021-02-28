Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,979 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 7,235 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $10,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $148.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.66, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,352,363.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $950,769 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

