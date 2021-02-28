Piper Sandler Comments on Wells Fargo & Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

WFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $36.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.53 billion, a PE ratio of 97.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $44.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average is $27.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36,566,684 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812,530 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452,785 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 511.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,916,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,096,000 after buying an additional 7,459,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

