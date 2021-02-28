Piper Sandler Raises Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target to $252.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $252.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.50.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of INSP stock opened at $232.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.39. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $239.40.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $571,590.00. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $5,498,562.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.