Piper Sandler Raises ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target to $134.00

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ShockWave Medical’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $87.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShockWave Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.86.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Shares of SWAV opened at $116.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 10.84. ShockWave Medical has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $143.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.60.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $44,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total transaction of $282,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,950,698.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $53,509,720 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth about $1,277,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.