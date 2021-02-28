Pivot Token (PVT) Price Tops $0.0003

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $302,931.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pivot Token has traded 39.5% lower against the dollar. One Pivot Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00054542 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $352.23 or 0.00768094 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00029726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006961 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00030554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00056992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00041830 BTC.

Pivot Token Token Profile

PVT is a token. Its launch date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

