PJT Partners Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd.

PJT Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 4.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PJT Partners to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.7%.

PJT opened at $69.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.47 and a 200-day moving average of $68.58. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.90.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.69 million. Equities analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PJT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

