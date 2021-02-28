Platinum Investment Management Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.12 (ASX:PTM)

Platinum Investment Management Limited (ASX:PTM) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$3.67.

Get Platinum Investment Management alerts:

Platinum Investment Management Company Profile

Platinum Asset Management is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm launches and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. The firm invests in public equity markets across the globe.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.