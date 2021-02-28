Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) PT Raised to $36.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PLTK. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Playtika currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $29.75 on Friday. Playtika has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $36.06.

In other Playtika news, major shareholder Frontier Ltd Alpha sold 61,406,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,975,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games worldwide. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

