Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Up 11.6%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s share price rose 11.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.81 and last traded at $48.38. Approximately 55,004,512 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 46,785,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.34.

PLUG has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Plug Power from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist raised their target price on Plug Power from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of -146.61 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. Research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $704,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 899,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,362,025.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $87,077.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,080.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,065,525 shares of company stock worth $54,740,531. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,161,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,599,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,080 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Plug Power by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015,971 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Plug Power by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,857,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,372,000 after acquiring an additional 183,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Plug Power by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,546,000 after acquiring an additional 72,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Plug Power by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,586,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $155,534,000 after acquiring an additional 341,266 shares during the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

