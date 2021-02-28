Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

PLUG has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Plug Power has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.14.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.61 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.16.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 15,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $400,076.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,698 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,228.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $3,512,155.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,526,681.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,065,525 shares of company stock valued at $54,740,531 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

