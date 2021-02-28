Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Points International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.10). Points International reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 170%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Points International.

Get Points International alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Points International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Points International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Points International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Points International by 461.8% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 680,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 559,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

PCOM stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,047. The stock has a market cap of $208.33 million, a PE ratio of -98.43 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Points International has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Points International (PCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.