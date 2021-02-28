Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

POR has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Portland General Electric from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.40.

POR opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $60.42.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,415,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,164,000 after acquiring an additional 702,858 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,897,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,712,000 after buying an additional 74,204 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,733,000 after buying an additional 1,229,336 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,558,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,315,000 after buying an additional 375,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,528,000 after buying an additional 338,776 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portland General Electric (POR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.