PowerPool (CVP) Price Tops $2.08 on Top Exchanges

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $40.69 million and $3.50 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PowerPool token can currently be bought for approximately $2.08 or 0.00004656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 44.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $209.11 or 0.00468402 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00069237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000929 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00076558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00080775 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00052671 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $202.43 or 0.00453446 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00201581 BTC.

PowerPool Token Profile

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,575,139 tokens. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance.

Buying and Selling PowerPool

