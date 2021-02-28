PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPJE) Short Interest Update

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPJE) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the January 28th total of 394,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,034,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PPJ Healthcare Enterprises stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

About PPJ Healthcare Enterprises

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides automated healthcare reimbursement cycle, online health information digital-systems, and practice information management digital-system software to health care providers and general businesses worldwide. The company offers the Automated Biller, a medical billing system that allows physicians to bill their medical insurance claims at the point of service without data entry, coding, or billing personnel.

