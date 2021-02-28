PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 702,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the quarter. PRA Group makes up about 3.4% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $27,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period.

In other PRA Group news, insider Martin Sjolund sold 1,573 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $70,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 3,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,746.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

PRAA stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.53. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $47.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. PRA Group had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

