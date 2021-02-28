PressOne (PRS) 1-Day Volume Tops $600.00

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 28th. PressOne has a market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $600.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PressOne token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PressOne has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00053121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.28 or 0.00707894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00026436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006599 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00030141 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00056821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00038192 BTC.

PressOne Token Profile

PressOne (CRYPTO:PRS) is a token. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. PressOne’s official message board is medium.com/@pressone. PressOne’s official website is press.one.

Buying and Selling PressOne

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

