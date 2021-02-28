Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Receives $79.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on PBH shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $41.71 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $45.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,301,000 after purchasing an additional 338,671 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,427,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,409,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 945,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,434,000 after buying an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 873,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,463,000 after buying an additional 325,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 824,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after buying an additional 29,621 shares in the last quarter.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

