PRIA Price Hits $9.36 on Major Exchanges (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One PRIA token can currently be bought for $9.36 or 0.00020202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIA has a market capitalization of $649,148.82 and approximately $3,822.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PRIA has traded down 31.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $219.34 or 0.00473442 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00074222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00079343 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00078860 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00052803 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.89 or 0.00468152 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00194621 BTC.

About PRIA

PRIA’s official website is pria.eth.link.

PRIA Token Trading

