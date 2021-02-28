Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $30.70 Million Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 2,355.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 500,743 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Voya Financial worth $30,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at $34,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Motco increased its stake in Voya Financial by 6,005.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on VOYA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $60.28 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.22%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,625,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

