Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 238,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Aspen Technology worth $31,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 6.9% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 1.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.88.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total value of $183,025.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,400.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $503,004.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,917.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZPN opened at $150.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.07 and a 12-month high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Recommended Story: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.