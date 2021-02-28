Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 40,735 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 612,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,735 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $37,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

SWX stock opened at $62.35 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $81.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.20. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. Research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

SWX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

