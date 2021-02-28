Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,465,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 174,124 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $33,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMI. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.00, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

