Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 172,010 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,010 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.51% of Sprout Social worth $36,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,442,000 after acquiring an additional 802,120 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 31.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,208,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,524,000 after acquiring an additional 291,276 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sprout Social by 1,649.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after acquiring an additional 819,431 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Sprout Social by 12.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 851,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,799,000 after acquiring an additional 96,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,576,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $2,391,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 20,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $1,322,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,073 shares of company stock worth $8,142,582.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $67.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.22. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.86.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

