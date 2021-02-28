Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 19,971 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 828,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,971 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.62% of Iridium Communications worth $32,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $38.31 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 241,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $11,453,118.60. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 46,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $1,551,426.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,851 shares in the company, valued at $27,979,957.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 665,344 shares of company stock worth $26,943,437 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

IRDM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BWS Financial cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays cut Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sidoti cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

