Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 63,084 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 63,084 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $31,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,002,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,788 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,428,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,930,000 after acquiring an additional 696,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,240,000 after acquiring an additional 636,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. HSBC boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $237.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.63 and a 200-day moving average of $269.40. The company has a market capitalization of $643.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $169.95 and a 52-week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.