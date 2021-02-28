Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $35,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 123.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth about $226,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $106.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $110.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $405.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.00 million. Analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous None dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.38%.

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

