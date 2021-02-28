Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 393,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,877 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of ManTech International worth $34,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MANT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 1,091.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 29.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ManTech International stock opened at $78.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.25. ManTech International Co. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. On average, analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MANT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

