Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Updates FY 2021 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

IntraDay earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.34-5.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.08.

PFG opened at $56.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

PFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Principal Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.89.

In other Principal Financial Group news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $977,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $453,551.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,664 shares of company stock worth $1,535,510 over the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

