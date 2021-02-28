Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Priority Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

PRTH stock opened at $9.08 on Thursday. Priority Technology has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The firm has a market cap of $610.36 million, a PE ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average of $4.83.

In other news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $79,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,931,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,337,372.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $607,300. Company insiders own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTH. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 28,011 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the 4th quarter worth $521,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 22,488 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Priority Technology by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Priority Technology by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

