Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 402 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 4,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 65.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.4% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.1% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet raised Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

LFUS stock opened at $260.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.49 and a 200-day moving average of $223.94. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.63 and a fifty-two week high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

In other Littelfuse news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,812,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.63, for a total value of $1,812,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 296,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,533,836.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,869 shares of company stock worth $11,730,274 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

