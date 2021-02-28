Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 190.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 5,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $610,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total transaction of $668,743.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LECO. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $118.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $125.24.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The business had revenue of $693.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.