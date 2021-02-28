Profund Advisors LLC Has $536,000 Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $410,668,000 after acquiring an additional 310,846 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,291,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $402,775,000 after acquiring an additional 818,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,503,000 after acquiring an additional 105,629 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,969,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $145.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $97.55 and a 52-week high of $159.46.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 5,600 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $840,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,743.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,176 shares of company stock valued at $5,136,067. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

