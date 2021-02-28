Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 138.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 40.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 296.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $72.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $75.23.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $448,709.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $90,105.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,528.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,438 shares of company stock worth $664,035 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

