Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 1,755 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at $65,911,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Exponent by 123.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,831,000 after purchasing an additional 373,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Exponent by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,006,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,868,000 after purchasing an additional 358,829 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Exponent by 43.5% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 372,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,852,000 after purchasing an additional 113,072 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Exponent by 292.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 143,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 107,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total value of $657,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,748.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $94,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,130. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $96.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.88. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $100.94. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.31 and a beta of 0.32.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. Analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.67%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

