Profund Advisors LLC Sells 948 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 19,613 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 10,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $221,521.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $404,149. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $56,231.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,107.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,875 shares of company stock worth $1,138,847 over the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $81.78 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.02 and its 200 day moving average is $75.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

