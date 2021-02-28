PROG (NYSE:PRG) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.89-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $650-670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.85 million.PROG also updated its Q1 2021

IntraDay guidance to 0.89-0.95 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist started coverage on PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PROG in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PROG currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Get PROG alerts:

PRG stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.10. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.72, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. PROG has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.64 million. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PROG will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.