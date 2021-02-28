Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) Short Interest Up 3,102.8% in February

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a growth of 3,102.8% from the January 28th total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of Property Solutions Acquisition stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60. Property Solutions Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. 39.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Property Solutions Acquisition

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the mobility technology business of designing and engineering smart electric connected vehicles.

