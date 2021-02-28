ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in International Paper by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 867.4% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 654,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,550,000 after purchasing an additional 586,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of IP stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average is $45.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $53.39.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,849 shares of company stock worth $2,946,553 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

