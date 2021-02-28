ProShare Advisors LLC Has $4.03 Million Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Lennar by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $82.97 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.10.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.