ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in L. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,481,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,666,000 after purchasing an additional 431,930 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,876,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 36.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,664,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,847,000 after purchasing an additional 446,751 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 38.2% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,352,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,998,000 after purchasing an additional 374,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 568,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE L opened at $47.81 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $50.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

L has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

In other news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $205,396.50. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $216,031.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,250.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,134 shares of company stock valued at $424,441. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

