ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 13,583 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 13,583 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in FLIR Systems by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in FLIR Systems by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FLIR opened at $53.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.16. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $56.32.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLIR shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair cut shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

