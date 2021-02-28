ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 809,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,600,000 after acquiring an additional 78,839 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,516,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $2,117,245.72. Insiders sold 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,246 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed stock opened at $324.55 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $387.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $331.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.33, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

