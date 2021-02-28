ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,287,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $731,947,000 after acquiring an additional 478,279 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,094,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,512,000 after buying an additional 13,956 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,879,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,453,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,454,000 after buying an additional 117,402 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $31,406,000.

RARE stock opened at $141.54 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.99 and a 1 year high of $179.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.24 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.14.

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $562,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,323.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Aliski sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total value of $1,117,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,908,128.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,743 shares of company stock valued at $6,102,002. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.44.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

