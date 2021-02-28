ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on PBSFY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,983. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.68.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

