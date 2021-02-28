Prudential’s (PUK) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prudential (NYSE:PUK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Prudential stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. Prudential has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $41.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Prudential by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 42,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Prudential by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,263,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,679,000 after purchasing an additional 180,855 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Prudential by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Prudential by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Prudential by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 1.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

