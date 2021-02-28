Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,254,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 147,633 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $248,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 59,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 8,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.73.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $53.83 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

