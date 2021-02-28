Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €98.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group set a €94.40 ($111.06) price objective on Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Independent Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Puma and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Puma and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €86.10 ($101.29).

Shares of ETR PUM opened at €87.98 ($103.51) on Wednesday. Puma has a 12 month low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a 12 month high of €93.44 ($109.93). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of €85.73 and a 200-day moving average of €81.07.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

