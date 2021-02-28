Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Inspire Medical Systems in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.67). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $232.79 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $239.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.39. The company has a current ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.34 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $5,498,562.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $571,590.00. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

