Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Issued By Oppenheimer

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) – Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MSCI in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.15. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MSCI’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.99 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MSCI. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.17.

NYSE MSCI opened at $414.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.96 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI has a 1-year low of $218.65 and a 1-year high of $455.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.60.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,792,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,423,478,000 after purchasing an additional 64,278 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,435,000 after purchasing an additional 359,793 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in MSCI by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,491,000 after purchasing an additional 112,291 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MSCI by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,305,000 after purchasing an additional 65,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 621,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,408,000 after purchasing an additional 87,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total transaction of $1,060,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,890,262.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

