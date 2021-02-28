Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Tenaris S.A. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Tenaris in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tenaris’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 10.23%.

Several other research firms have also commented on TS. Bank of America upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.40 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tenaris from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.97.

Tenaris stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TS. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 1,792.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 59,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

